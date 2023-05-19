While the situation of migrants arriving in New York City and being placed in our neighborhood is up in the air, our community is still stepping up to help those in need.

This Sunday, you can drop off new and gently used school supplies at McGolrick Park from 11 a.m – 1 p.m. The offices of Council Member Lincoln Restler and Assemblymember Emily Gallagher have joined forces to set up a collection site at Gallagher’s district office at 685A Manhattan Avenue. The site is open from 10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. from Monday through Friday.

Last week, the Adams administration announced the several school gyms would be used as temporary housing for migrants, though they soon reversed course and announced that the gyms would only be used for situations of increased demand. Shelter had been set up in some Williamsburg elementary schools, though that infrastructure is now being removed, THE CITY reports.

Although school facilities are no longer in use, Williamsburg still houses a hotel shelter.