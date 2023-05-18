Radio Bakery, from the team behind the popular Ridgewood restaurant Rolo’s, just celebrated its opening day today.

Most of the space at 135 India Street is used for bakery production, with limited seating inside and some tables outside. Opening day seemed like a success, with a line out the door, and customers happily covered in croissant crumbs.

Radio offered a scaled-back menu for opening day, but locals can expect several croissant options (from a classic plain to a more innovative spicy nduja), Roman-style citrus maritozzi, and bread made from locally-milled organic flour.

The menu will also offer breakfast and lunch sandwiches. “I think it’s so important to have a good mix of sweet and savory options; something for everyone,” co-owner and pastry chef Kelly Mencin told Greenpointers in February.

Radio Bakery is open from Thursday through Monday, 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

v