Mama Lee, a popular Taiwanese restaurant in Bayside, Queens, is opening a second location in Williamsburg.

Mama Lee told Greenpointers that the Williamsburg location is set to open at the beginning of June. The outpost will be located at 66 Grand Street, between Wythe and Kent, in a small building with a bright white exterior, two doors down from Italian mainstay, Aurora.

The Queens location of Mama Lee is a casual, counter-service establishment with hundreds of rave reviews. The modest restaurant is known for delectable Taiwanese comfort food at affordable prices.

Mama Lee’s salt and pepper chicken. Photo: Mama Lee’s Facebook

The menu at the current Queens location includes a variety of traditional Taiwanese dishes like Taiwanese pork chops and salt and pepper fried chicken, both over rice, plus an ample selection of vegetarian options like fried king oyster mushrooms and spicy eggplant with basil.

The menu also includes Mama Lee’s Taiwanese beef noodle soup, which New York Magazine once described as “the absolute best” in the city.

All of the menu items in Queens are priced under $19 with the exception of two: the lion’s head meatball for $25 and the five-spiced braised beef for $20. A majority of the menu items are priced between $12 and $17.

Mama Lee (on the right) at her restaurant. Photo: Mama Lee’s Facebook

Mama Lee told Greenpointers that the Williamsburg location will offer a different menu than the Queens location, but judging by the popularity of the current menu, North Brooklyn locals can expect a delicious addition to the neighborhood.

Mama Lee said that the restaurant’s website will be updated before the beginning of June, so North Brooklyn residents can browse the new options that will be offered in Williamsburg before the restaurant opens.