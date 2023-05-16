Several Williamsburg schools have been chosen to host migrants arriving in New York City, part of Mayor Eric Adams’ administration’s plan to find shelter for thousands in need of a place to stay.

While they work to determine which other locations will host shelters, we know now that the facilities at PS 17/MS 577, PS 18, and PS 132, as well as schools in other Brooklyn neighborhoods, are in use.

“All of the school gyms being used as emergency shelters are standalone gyms,” NY7 reports.

Outside PS 17 in Williamsburg, kids chant, “we support asylum seekers but not on school grounds.” pic.twitter.com/35iFNRuxIw — Gwynne Hogan (@GwynneFitz) May 16, 2023

Parents from PS 17 held a protest against the decision this morning, citing safety concerns with hosting migrants in the proximity of school children. Others also expressed frustration at the loss of access to the long-awaited school gym, which finally opened in January after extensive renovations. Children held signs saying “We support migrants BUT not at school” and “We need recess!”

To deal with a new lack of recreational space, the city granted another elementary school, PS 132, access to use Conselyea Street as an open street.

These schools join another new shelter in Williamsburg, though that one is located in a hotel.

“Last week, my office was informed that the Department of Social Services recently opened a shelter for families seeking asylum in District 33. This hotel shelter in Williamsburg currently houses 35 families, many with young children,” read a community-wide email from Council Member Lincoln Restler this morning.

Restler’s office is hosting a clothing drive to collect supplies for the arriving families. You can drop off items at 410 Atlantic Avenue.

Over 60,000 migrants have arrived in the city over the past year, many of them Venezuelans fleeing extreme political and economic instability.

There is still a lot that is unknown about the situation, such as how long the facilities will be in use, but we will keep you updated as we learn more, including ways you can help support migrants arriving in our neighborhood.