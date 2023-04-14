Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

In the words of Rob Thomas, “Man, it’s a hot one!” Did I make that joke last year? Probably! Will I do it again? Absolutely!

Lucky for us, a new ice cream shop just opened up in a neighborhood that may or may not be East Williamsburg. If baklava’s more your speed, hit up Little Rascal and donate to a good cause in the process.

There’s still time to see Mojo Supermarket’s Ramadan art show. Local chef Natasha Pickowicz just launched her debut cookbook at Archestratus. Tend is celebrating five years of supplying plants to North Brooklyn. Lavender Lake just made the move from Gowanus to Williamsburg.

Be on the lookout for #Salon50, a monthly mixer connecting Brooklynites to the issues that matter most. A recent study documented police cars parking on sidewalks across the city — find out how that impacts our neighborhood here. What’s that new building next to the Pulaski Bridge?

v

Check out the latest in our Community Cookbook series and the weekend roundup.

After a 3 year hiatus, Greenpoint Open Studios is BACK! Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 10th and Sunday, June 11th for Greenpoint’s biggest celebration of the local artist community! For one weekend, hundreds of artists open up their studios to the public to connect directly with visitors. During the 2016-2019 editions, 300-400 artists participated each yea and tens of thousands of art lovers swarmed our beautiful neighborhood to weave in and out of art studios and space. CALLING ALL ARTISTS, DESIGNERS, CRAFTERS, FABRICATORS, PERFORMERS, AND ANYONE WHO HAS WORK OR WORK-IN-PROGRESS TO SHOW! REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN. SIGN UP NOW!

In and around North Brooklyn

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm stopped by the Greenpoint Library & Environmental Education Center this week.

Revel just opened a fast-charging EV hub in Williamsburg.