Casual Japanese restaurant Enerugi Ramen (1020 Manhattan Ave.) recently opened in Greenpoint and is already gaining some loyal customers.

“The response has been great,” chef and co-owner Kingston Li told Greenpointers. “We have been attracting new ramen lovers on the daily basis.”

Enerugi Ramen’s best-selling dish is the Pai Tan Ramen, the restaurant’s signature bowl. The menu also includes several other ramen dishes and other favorites like chicken teriyaki, pork katsu, spicy chicken wings, seaweed salad, and spicy tuna tartare.

Chef Li has shared his recipe for tuna tartare for this week’s addition to the Community Cookbook.

See the recipe for Enerugi Ramen’s tuna tartare below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Enerugi Ramen’s Tuna Tartare

Ingredients

3 ounces of fresh tuna, minced

1/2 teaspoon of sesame oil

1 teaspoon of soy sauce

2-3 teaspoons of spicy mayo

2 scallions, chopped

1/2 tablespoon of red tobiko

4 slices of cucumber

1/4 of an avocado

Directions