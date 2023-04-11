Though Twitter is slowly falling apart thanks to diabolical whims of Elon Musk, the social media hub keeps chugging along, sustained in part by #thediscourse that keeps us all sucked into our phones, armchair refereeing the drama. And this weekend’s #discourse involves North Brooklyn.

I say North Brooklyn instead of specifying a neighborhood because it’s precisely these geographic borders that has Twitter in a tizzy. Well, geography and the NYC dating scene.

As user maplecocaine once so astutely observed, “Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it.” This weekend’s Twitter main character was a self-proclaimed professional dater who logged on to share her displeasure with a potential suitor’s suggestion for a first date location. The location in question was the local bar, FourFiveSix (199 Richardson St.)

he really thought he ate that… F for effort in asking me to travel an hour to have a drink with you at a place 2 blocks from your home. drinks is so he can spend less money but it’s nighttime so he can ask me back to his place after. & as if Manhattan doesn’t have patios?! pic.twitter.com/LEwA1XKS2t — clarke (@claaaarke_) April 8, 2023

I’m interested less in the hot takes regarding whether or not it’s acceptable to suggest a place in your neighborhood as a date spot (because the answer is so obvious that it’s not worth entertaining.)

I’m interested in the fact that no one can agree whether or not East Williamsburg is a real place. The suitor described the bar’s location as East Williamsburg. Some users were bold enough to claim the space as Greenpoint, which, as FourFiveSix is located just east of the BQE, simply cannot be the case. Google Maps defines East Williamsburg as Woodpoint Road turning into Bushwick Avenue, extending to Flushing Avenue, and bordered by Newtown Creek. This leaves out FourFiveSix.

v

Please enjoy my personal recommendations. Image via Google Maps.

Frankly, I’d consider FourFiveSix to be just plain ole Williamsburg, but what do you think? Is it East Williamsburg? Is East Williamsburg a geographically distinct place?

Also, I’ve never been, but the folks dragging the backyard space at FourFiveSix come across as snobbish. It looks like a normal backyard bar to me?