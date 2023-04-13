We’re into those epic first (seriously) warm days of spring. Folks are out and about, and this weekend in the neighborhood offers a variety of exciting events for foodies, music lovers, artists, and comedy fans. On Friday, those with a sweet tooth can indulge in a unique chocolate-making experience, while jazz enthusiasts can escape to the Big Easy at St. Mazie Bar and Supper Club. Saturday brings the official book launch event for That Cheese Plate Wants To Party! with Marissa Mullen and a DJ set with Sleepy & Boo at The Watertower. And on Sunday, art lovers can get creative with Drink & Draw with artist Sara E. Omar, and comedy fans can laugh it up at a Secret Comedy Show.

Friday, April 14

Chocolate Truffle Making Class with

a French Chocolate Expert

Discover a unique chocolate-making experience at Kahkow USA on North 10th Street with French chocolate expert, Virginia. Start with authentic hot or iced chocolate with a twist (BYOB!) while you admire the factory and store and learn about the history of chocolate. Then, get hands-on and make your own truffles from scratch with Virginia’s guidance. Get creative with your toppings and flavors to make a unique treat that reflects your imagination and personality. You’ll get a special discount at the gift boutique and take home your creations to enjoy later. Take advantage of this opportunity to learn from a pro and satisfy your sweet tooth. Tickets are $86 HERE—21+ for BYOB.

Escape to the Big Easy with New Orleans-Style

Jazz at St. Mazie

Get ready to swing to the sounds of The East Village All Stars, who are bringing their New Orleans-style jazz to St. Mazie Bar and Supper Club in Williamsburg. This talented group of musicians will be playing a mix of old and new standards and classic New Orleans jazz tunes that will transport you straight to the Big Easy. The event kicks off at 10 PM, so get there early to secure your spot and settle in for a night of toe-tapping tunes. Please note that in addition to the ticket price, there is a $35 minimum spend per person in addition to the ticket price. Tickets are $18 HERE.

Saturday, April 15

That Cheese Plate Official Book Launch Party at Talea

Get ready to party with Marissa Mullen from That Cheese Plate at the official book launch event for “That Cheese Plate Wants To Party!” She’s taking over Talea Beer in Williamsburg for a night of artisanal cheese pairings, a DIY cheese board station, custom Talea beer and cheese pairings, and cheesy merch that’ll make your heart melt. Your ticket gets you a limited edition “Cheese Party” canvas tote bag, a free drink, a personal cheeseboard to customize, passed cheesy appetizers, and more. And if you want a signed copy of the book, Marissa will personalize it for you at the event. Tickets are HERE.

Sleepy & Boo DJ Set at The Watertower at

Williamsburg Hotel

Join us for an unforgettable night of music and dancing as Sleepy & Boo take over the decks at the stunning Water Tower in the Williamsburg Hotel. Get ready to party with fellow music lovers in this breathtaking spot above the Brooklyn skies. The event starts at 8 PM and goes deep into the night, so be prepared for non-stop fun! RSVP HERE to reserve your entry spot, and arrive early, as the roof has limited capacity.

Sunday, April 16

Get Creative with Drink & Draw with Artist Sara E. Omar

Prepare to unleash your inner artist while drinking at McCarren Parkhouse this Sunday. Join Brooklyn-based visual artist Sara E. Omar for an interactive and exciting drawing class that’ll teach you the basics of drawing with graphite, charcoal, and pastels. This community-based event is the perfect opportunity to get creative and engage with your fellow art lovers. The drawing session kicks off at 7:30 PM, and all materials will be provided. Plus, you’ll get to enjoy a drink while you unleash your creativity! Don’t miss out on this unique chance to learn a new skill and connect with the local community. Tickets are $28 HERE.

Secret (4/20 Friendly) Comedy Show at

UCK BILLY on Manhattan Ave

Get ready for a night of laughs at the Comedy Secret Show 420/BYOB Edition at UCK BILLY. Featuring a lineup of surprise comedians, including talent from SNL, Adult Swim’s Insecure, Def Comedy Jam, MTV’s Wild’n Out, Joe Pera Talks With You, and more. Presented by a producing team that has worked with the likes of Kanye West, Spike Lee, Broad City, Dame Dash, ASAP Rocky, Snoop Dogg, and Jordan Peele, this show is BYOB & 4/20 friendly. The event starts at 8 PM on Sunday, and tickets are $12 HERE.