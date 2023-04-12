A new local initiative gives District 50 residents a chance to get to know their neighbors and learn more about the most pressing issues facing our community.

#Salon50 is a monthly mixer hosted by District Leader Dana Rachlin, designed to be a friendly networking event that features guest speakers and food and drink specials.

Each third Thursday of the month, the salon brings in an expert on a particular topic. Recent topics include harm reduction and birth control access. This month’s topic is libraries, and the salon will feature Lauren Comito, the Executive Director of Urban Libraries Unite.

Across the country, libraries have come under attack, with extreme book bans on the rise and protests of events like drag story hours. While we might feel as if we’ve escaped these draconian measures in a city as liberal as New York, Mayor Eric Adams recently proposed steep library budget cuts (the cuts include $13 million this fiscal year and more than $20 million next year, according to the New York Times).

The event will take place at The Bedford (110 Bedford Ave) on April 20, starting at 6:30. It’s a free event but RSVP here.

v