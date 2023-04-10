Ramadan — a monthlong spiritual observation of fasting, prayer, reflection, and togetherness within the Muslim community — has been underway since March 22. During that time, brand storytelling and ad agency Mojo Supermarket has been running a Ramadan Art Gallery in their space at 29 Norman Avenue.

Called RAMADAN, The Abundant Joy of Doing Nothing, the art exhibit features works by Ali Godil, Azzah Sultan, Hanifa Abdul Hameed, Mo Said, Nadirah Zakariya, Negine Jasmine, and curator Qendrim Hoti. Hoti began compiling work for the show — which includes art across photography, sculpture, video, and digital mediums — over the past year, aiming to highlight the unique perspectives of Muslim Americans celebrating Ramadan in the US.





Mojo Supermarket also created a supplementary research study highlighting facts and figures particularly about the young Muslim American experience of Ramadan and offers suggestions for how brands can (or, just as importantly, can not) meaningfully participate.

The show will end on April 21 at the conclusion of Eid al-Fitr, which bookends Ramadan as a “Festival of Breaking Fast” or Festival of Sweets celebrated with communal prayers followed by gift exchanges and visits among family and friends.

RAMADAN, The Abundant Joy of Doing Nothing is open to the public Tuesdays through Thursdays (though April 21) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., though they ask that people email getsomemojo@mojosuper.market ahead of time so they can let any visitors in.

Next up, Hoti and Mojo Supermarket are planning an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month gallery in May and will likely put out a call for artists soon.