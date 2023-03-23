Hey Greenpointers! Did you know that we are one of the last remaining community outlets serving a neighborhood in NYC? And the only media organization covering news and information dedicated to North Brooklyn?

If you think our work is valuable to our community, we need your support to keep paying our writers!

At this time, we are fundraising by selling raffle tickets that will get you gift certificates to some of Greenpoint and Williamsburg’s finest establishments!

Purchase Gift Certificates here for a chance to win up to $150 worth!

Winners will be announced on March 31, 2023.

v

Paulie Gee’s or Paulie Gee’s Slice Shop – $100 One winner will get to enjoy $100 worth of some of the best pizza’s in NYC! Use it for the legendary Neapolitan-inspired pizza destination at 50 Greenpoint Ave that started it all or neighborhood and foodie favorite slice shop at 110 Franklin St.

MyMoon – $150 This sprawling indoor/outdoor restaurant (184 North 10th) with a garden oasis and metal sculptures is the backdrop to an impressive Spanish style menu, which was recently updated when its new executive chef took the reigns.

The WonderMart – $150 One winner will get shop from a curated selection of home goods, jewelry, art, ceramics, and more at The WonderMart, located at 141 India Street.

Baoburg – $25 Chef Bao at Greenpoint’s Baoburg at 614 Manhattan Ave may have been crowned the “Queen of Noodles” on the popular Food Network show Chopped, and Baoburg does not disappoint. In addition to noodles, there are a number of sweet and savory dishes that ten lucky winners will get to choose from.

Three Decker Diner – $50 The decades old diner recently changed hands to two local industry veterans who has breathed new life to the restaurant while maintaining its authentic charm. There are days where lines are wrapped around the block here but the $8 burgers won’t disappoint. Two lucky winners will get $50 worth of some classics plus drinks!

Greenpoint Beer & Ale One lucky winner will get a case of refreshing locally crafted beer from Greenpoint Beer & Ale! From Alsatian Style Pilsners to Unfiltered German Lagers, this local brewery makes high quality flavors for all beer lovers, right here in Greenpoint.

Rhythm Zero – $100 Not your typical coffee shop, Rhythm Zero is designed to look and feel like an art gallery where people can feel comfortable and cozy. One lucky winner will enjoy $100 worth of coffee and pastries at this unique Greenpoint space at 32 Kent Street.

Mallard Drake – $100 After taking over the space that once housed neighborhood favorite The Diamond, Mallard Drake opened recently to continue the legacy of being locals’ go-to joint at 43 Franklin St. One lucky winner will get a $100 worth of drinks while enjoying the venue’s pool table, photo booth, and a classic arcade game station all night!

Variety Coffee – $25 Whether you’re in Greenpoint or Williamsburg, you will have plenty of options to choose from because local favorite Variety Coffee has eight locations that four lucky winners can choose from!

Acme Smoked Fish – $100 One of Greenpoint’s best kept secrets, is giving one lucky winner $100 worth of the most delicious smoked fish at their Fish Friday outlet!

Kinoko – $100 Opening soon at 179 Meserole Ave! Kinoko is a new Japanese restaurant with a Creole twist and one lucky winner will get to spend $100 on creative takes on Temakis, sushi, and East Asian fusion food like gumbo ramen.

Radio Bakery – $25 Coming soon! Based on the success of Radio Bakery’s sold out pop-up at Chez Ma Tante, we’re guessing that Greenpointers are in for a real treat when they open shop at 135 India Street. Four lucky winners will get a $25 gift certificate for baked goods like pretzel & cheese bearclaw, classic maritozzi, spicy ‘nduja croissant, and sourdough focaccia.

Le Paris Dakar Recently opened French-Senegalese crêperie and café Le Paris Dakar at 141 India St serves a variety of sweet and savory crepes, croissants, sandwiches, pastries and even French candy. One lucky winner will get a meal for two: choose from a menu of 33 crepes, coffee, and one of their special Senegalese drinks.