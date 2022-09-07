The WonderMart (141 India Street) is set to open this weekend, starting September 9.

The store offers a curated selection of home goods, jewelry, art, ceramics, and more, representing about 120 makers, all based in New York state.

New York-native Perri Salka got her start by selling at makers’ markets around the city, operating an online store before deciding to take the plunge and open a larger location. While she originally wanted to open somewhere in south Brooklyn, where she’s based, a perfect storefront location opened up in Greenpoint.

Owner Perri Salka. Image credit: Richard Wojcicki (IG: Rpdub)

Salka, who also has a full-time job, found a silver lining to the COVID-19 pandemic. “In all honesty, if COVID did not happen, I don’t think I would have even been in the position to have a brick and mortar space at this moment,” Salka told Greenpointers. “I would have been more tied to a desk, 9-5, Monday to Friday, and in this case, I can kind of have that flexibility and decide how I want my day to look on a daily basis now, and that’s really helped push the needle forward.”

With so many makers to choose from, Greenpointers asked Salka if there were any in particular that she was excited about. “I’m particularly enamored by Tiny Tiger Ceramics, and she’s based out of Brooklyn. The brand owner, Shena, is amazing, and she creates these really cool hand-built ceramics in a style called nerikomi. They are super vibrant and there’s tons of pattern play on it…” she tells us.

“There’s this brand called Ping Hatta Studios. She’s been with me since the very beginning. She does block printed cards and art prints and these really silly sticker sets. The sticker sets are actually our biggest selling item in the shop.”

(The sticker sets are $6 and depict famous internet meme cats, so seems like a great investment, in my humble opinion)



Some of the wares offered at the WonderMart. Image credit: Richard Wojcicki (IG: Rpdub)

Community is a large part of the WonderMart’s ethos. Salka plans for the store to offer pop-up opportunities, workshops, and meet-ups for makers. The WonderMart website even lists a guide to meaningful allyship.

The opening weekend should be one to remember. The sparkling wine will be flowing all weekend long. On Saturday, September 10, the WonderMart will host a sidewalk pop-up from the Pupper Cup, a mobile ice cream cart for dogs, so stop by to get a treat for both you and your furry friend. Salka emphasizes that the shop will be a dog-friendly place, and they are even stocking pet supplies.

For now, business hours currently are Thurs – Sunday, 12 – 7.