Paulie Gee’s to Celebrate 10th Anniversary at Original Greenpoint Pizzeria With Throwback Menu, Pricing and Staff

Paulie Gee’s owner Paul Giannone in front of his Greenpoint Avenue pizza mecca.
Paulie Gee’s (50 Greenpoint Ave.) will mark a decade in the neighborhood next week with a throwback celebration featuring the original menu and many of the opening night staff to make the magical pies that continue to draw crowds years later.
Inside the cozy Paulie Gee’s on Greenpoint Avnue.
Owner Paul Giannone opened the Neapolitan-inspired pizza destination in Greenpoint in March of 2010 and has since expanded with the instant classic NYC-style Paulie G’s Slice Shop on Franklin Street and a dedicated pizza kiosk at Madison Square Garden; not to mention the Paulie Gee’s restaurants that have opened in Illinois, Ohio and Maryland.
For the 10 year anniversary celebration happening on Monday (3/9), Pauli Gee’s menu will include the pies from opening night and some surprises, as Paulie Gee’s shared on Instagram:

“We will be offering items from our original March 9th 2010 menu at prices that were in effect that night. We will also be serving some of our favorite pies that were added to menu throughout the decade. And if you play your cards right you might even be offered our favorite sweet treat. Hope to see you then. Hey Angelo, lets make sure you keep that oven hotter than it was in that photo.”

 

