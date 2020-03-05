Paulie Gee’s to Celebrate 10th Anniversary at Original Greenpoint Pizzeria With Throwback Menu, Pricing and Staff
Great news! Not only will @radtimespizza Intergalactic Pizza Consultant @milky_pops be joining the crew for our 10th anniversary this Monday night, but he will be joined by none other than my boy Delboy. Hopefully @pizzacommander will be in the house as well. It’s probably way too much to ask @dillonesque to return from Portland for the festivities. We hope you stop in to celebrate this very special milestone. We will be offering items from our original March 9th 2010 menu at prices that were in effect that night. We will also be serving some of our favorite pies that were added to menu throughout the decade. And if you play your cards right you might even be offered our favorite sweet treat. Hope to see you then. Hey Angelo, lets make sure you keep that oven hotter than it was in that photo.