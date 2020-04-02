ACME’s Fish Fridays Continue With Online Ordering and Curbside Pickup
ACME Smoked Fish will continue to hold the popular Fish Friday sale out of their Greenpoint factory with a new process that requires ordering online and scheduling a pickup time to minimize person-to-person contact during the pandemic.
Customers can place an order on the ACME Smoked Fish website by 12:30 p.m. on Friday (4/3) and schedule a pickup time between 9 a.m. – 1 p.m..
Orders are only available for curbside pickup at the 30 Gem St. factory.
Place your Fish Friday Order Online Now! A limited menu of our delicious smoked fish is available for online order and pickup on Fridays only. Place your orders in advance by visiting the link in our bio. Follow directions to place your order and select a time slot for Friday CURBSIDE PICKUP between 9 am and 1 pm outside our factory. Orders are limited and for safety, no walk-ins will be accepted without an online order. We appreciate your patience and patronage while we work out the kinks of this program. Thank you for your continued support! #FishFriday