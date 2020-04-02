ACME’s Fish Fridays Continue With Online Ordering and Curbside Pickup

The good ol’ days when you could go inside the Acme Smoked Fish factory.

ACME Smoked Fish will continue to hold the popular Fish Friday sale out of their Greenpoint factory with a new process that requires ordering online and scheduling a pickup time to minimize person-to-person contact during the pandemic.

Customers can place an order on the ACME Smoked Fish website by 12:30 p.m. on Friday (4/3) and schedule a pickup time between 9 a.m. – 1 p.m..

Orders are only available for curbside pickup at the 30 Gem St. factory.

