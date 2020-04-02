ACME’s Fish Fridays Continue With Online Ordering and Curbside Pickup

ACME Smoked Fish will continue to hold the popular Fish Friday sale out of their Greenpoint factory with a new process that requires ordering online and scheduling a pickup time to minimize person-to-person contact during the pandemic.

Customers can place an order on the ACME Smoked Fish website by 12:30 p.m. on Friday (4/3) and schedule a pickup time between 9 a.m. – 1 p.m..

Orders are only available for curbside pickup at the 30 Gem St. factory.