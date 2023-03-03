Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Hope you enjoyed the snow while it lasted (all of 24 hours).

Acclaimed sandwich shop Compton’s is expanding into Greenpoint, taking over the former 99 Franklin space. Another food establishment expanding into North Brooklyn is Big Wong, bringing Cantonese classics to the neighborhood.

Mighty Quinn’s is returning to the nabe that started it all, and it looks like Little Choc Apothecary found a buyer to keep it in business.

Locals expressed concern about the potential to add a giant seawall to the Greenpoint landscape. Picture Theory, a residential-style art gallery, just opened up. We’re still reminiscing about Park Church. The old Kickstarter office space is officially for sale, and Academy Records just moved (down the block).

PSA (especially for dog owners): the Transmitter Park lawn has been reseeded and now needs to rest for the upcoming spring season. Stay off of it now and benefit later.

ATTENTION: CALL FOR NEW WRITERS

Do you live in Greenpoint or Williamsburg? Do you feel passionate about all the things that make our neighborhood great? Do you want to write for us? We’re putting out the call for NEW WRITERS. Email editor@greenpointers.com to introduce yourself.

In and around North Brooklyn

