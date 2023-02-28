Big Wong, a popular Cantonese restaurant that has served Chinatown since 1978, has officially opened a second location, setting up shop in North Brooklyn.

Big Wong’s Williamsburg outpost is located at 135B N. 5th St., between Berry Street and Bedford Avenue, next to the popular French restaurant, Juliette, in the storefront that used to house Jook Sing, and most recently, NSA Noodle Bar.

The front window of Big Wong in Williamsburg. Photo: Julia Moak

Like the Chinatown location, Williamsburg’s Big Wong is a casual, uncomplicated space. The unfussy dining room seats about ten tables. The vibe is warm and welcoming. Big Wong is a traditional Chinese restaurant, like so many other seen in Chinatown, but lacking in the North Brooklyn area.

The exterior of Big Wong in Williamsburg. Photo: Julia Moak

The restaurant is known for authentic Cantonese cuisine. Popular menu items at the Chinatown spot include congee, BBQ pork, and roast duck, alongside a variety of soups, rice, and noodle dishes.

The Williamsburg location is serving up similar specialties. The menu is extensive featuring over a dozen categories of traditional Cantonese cuisine. The congee, or rice porridge, section includes a variety of protein options like chicken, pork, beef, duck, and shrimp. The two Dim Sum sections include both steamed and pan-fried dumplings. There are 12 versions of soup noodles, plus a host of barbecue dishes served over rice.

Big Wong’s dining room in Williamsburg. Photo: Julia Moak

The best thing about Big Wong is that the food is not only tasty and satisfying, but all very reasonably priced. Some of the Dim Sum options like the Supreme Shrimp Dumplings are only $8.95, with some of the most expensive dishes coming in around $24. Good food at these prices make for a welcome addition to our North Brooklyn neighborhood.