Greetings from snowy-almost-spring here in Greenpoint! Anticipation is building for spring and summer fun, picnics and films, here in McCarren and McGolrick parks, and a beautiful dusting of light snow has already faded from memory. This week puts us into March, with a weekend ahead of more cultural and foodie fun for local denizens. Get ready to enjoy this selection of fun and varied events in and around Brooklyn’s most northerly neighborhood, and as always, share in the comments which events you really enjoyed!

Saturday, March 4

From 11 AM, Brooklyn Craft Company is hosting their Beginner Embroidery workshop. Located at 165 Greenpoint Ave, the space will host participants and provide them with all materials needed, guiding sewers through the basic stitches needed to move toward a mastery of embroidery. For only $45, those interested in meeting with like-minded sewing fans and learning stitching methods that will benefit them as they work on a range of crafty projects can gain insights into the groundwork needed to embroider like a pro. Sign up soon as class size is limited.

Embroidery projects at Brooklyn Craft Company. Image courtesy Brooklyn Craft Company.

Page after page of enchantment await attendees at this book club for self-described ‘book hoes.’ The Any & All Book Club takes place at 66 Greenpoint Bar this Saturday from 4 PM, and for a $12.71 donation, attendees can join in and share what they’re reading — those curious can join ongoing readers in discussing ‘The House in the Pines’ by Ana Reyes. While all book enthusiasts are welcome, attendees are welcome to discuss contemporary fiction and similar genres as this is the main focus for organizers. All bookworms are welcome to crawl over to 66 Greenpoint to join this Saturday and learn about new fiction reads to bookmark for a later date!

Join the reading rainbow! Image courtesy Any & All Book Club.

Sunday, March 5

Get in touch with the seasons and their impact on menstruating bodies with this workshop at McCarren Parkhouse (855 Lorimer St) from 5 PM. Doula and birthing advocate Madeline Simpson is leading this informative workshop ‘Connect With Your Cycle’ — free with signup — that will fill in the gaps and give you info you never learned in health class. Informative and informal in equal measure, come and have your persistent questions about the mysteries of menstruating bodies answered at this doula-led event!

Who doesn’t love a good dessert? On Sunday, March 5 from 1 PM guests to Archestratus can check out ‘MAYUMU Pops Up! Filipino American Desserts Remixed by Abi Balingit.’ Located at 160-164 Huron Street, this chef and baker’s paradise is featuring Abi in conversation for this book launch. While the event is free, there will be delectable Filipino American dessert surprises so a sign up is needed, and registration and attendance is on a first-come, first-serve basis, so get your name on the list now!

Author Abi Balingit will present Mayumu this Sunday, with treats! Image courtesy Archestratus.

Fan of feathers decorating your latte? Join Variety Coffee for their ‘Latte Art Throwdown’ this Sunday, March 5 from 7 PM at 140 Nassau and earn prizes for your artistic caffeinated delights. Sponsored by Variety Coffee, Miir, la marzocco and Minor Figures, the winner of this competition with go home with a latte indeed — $1000 to be specific! Sign up at the door to participate (or observe!) this caffeinated and artistic throwdown.

May the best barista win!