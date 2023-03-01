Mighty Quinn’s Barbecue, which first got its start at Williamsburg’s famed Smorgasburg food market, will make its big return to the neighborhood that started it all.

On Thursday, March 2, a new Mighty Quinn’s storefront will open its doors at 62. S. 2nd Street.

The grand opening weekend will see additional festivities. According to a press release: “On March 3rd, Threes Brewing will be onsite offering tastings of their craft beers. Additionally, 10% of grand opening sales will be contributed towards the Marsha P. Johnson State Park where the brand first started at the Smorgasburg weekend popups.”

The interior at Mighty Quinn’s Barbecue in Williamsburg. Image courtesy of Wagstaff New York (Wagstaff).

Mighty Quinn’s, founded by pitmaster Hugh Mangum, incorporates barbecue traditions from both Texas and the Carolinas. Since first popping up in 2011, the chain has expanded to 16 locations across the East Coast (and even Florida and Dubai).

The chain first ventured back into Brooklyn last year, with a location in Gowanus. Mighty Quinn’s will be open Monday through Sunday, from 11:30 am to 10:00 pm.

