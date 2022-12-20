As Greenpointers recently reported, Brooklyn Winery will have a new home in the new year. Currently located at 213 North 8th Street, the local winery will unveil a new and improved space at 61 Guernsey Street, one block from McCarren Park, in February.

Brooklyn Winery’s new location will include a new full-service restaurant called Rosette. A representative from Brooklyn Winery told Greenpointers that the name Rosette references a pattern of plant growth in which leaves radiate out from a deep-rooted center stalk.

A rendering of Rosette’s interiors, courtesy of Brooklyn Winery.

The team at Brooklyn Winery feels the name speaks to the fact that the winery has seen a decade of success in Williamsburg and will remain in the neighborhood, connected to its roots while continuing to grow.

Rosette will be led by Chef Shaun Lafountain, offering a seasonal menu with local sourcing. The team at Brooklyn Winery were unable to share any menu details, but said that dishes will incorporate wines from Brooklyn Winery’s collection.

Chef Lafountain comes with over two decades of experience, including positions at a number of Michelin-starred restaurants. He began working at Brooklyn Winery as a lead line cook in 2018, rising to sous chef in just six months. Now, Lafountain leads the culinary team at Brooklyn Winery.

Rosette will feature an approachable and warm design aesthetic. The team at Brooklyn Winery said the restaurant will maintain an ”old soul spirit” while integrating modern touches like colorful wallpaper and mid-century modern materials.

In addition to the opening of Rosette, Brooklyn Winery’s new home will include a large main space called The Atrium and a cocktail area called The Gallery, plus a working winery, barrel room, and dedicated spaces for a wide range of private events, including corporate retreats and weddings.

A rendering of the new Brooklyn’s Winery’s event space, courtesy of Brooklyn Winery.

Brooklyn Winery’s new event space will be made up of 3,500 square feet that can host up to 175 people for seated events and up to 300 people for cocktail-style events. The space will feature floor-to-ceiling windows with views into the winery.

Plus, the team at Brooklyn Winery said that Rosette will remain fully operational even when events are taking place. This will allow the new Brooklyn Winery to remain open seven days a week for late-night drinks and food.