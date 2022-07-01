Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

We rounded up North Brooklyn’s best breakfast sandwiches, got the lowdown on how Ovenly makes such tasty chocolate chip cookies, and heard from Chef Darryl Harmon of Clinton Hall.

New Yorkers hit the polls this past week, with noticeably low voter turnout. Assemblymember Emily Gallagher won her first reelection bid.

Other ways to make your voice heard that don’t require voting? The NuHart East project is open for public comment until August 23, the campaign to Make McGuinness Safe inspires passionate commentary on all sides of the issue, and neighbors are continuing to rally to save Park Church Co-op from developers.

Greenpointers are opinionated and also highly creative. We profiled artist Manon Raman and the father-son Shawtime Duo musical group.

v

Great news for McCarren Park regulars — the farmers’ market is in full swing, bathrooms are back, and the pool is open. Unfortunately, due to a national lifeguard shortage, swim programs have been canceled city-wide.

Were you recently reading the book Less by Andrew Sean Greer on the G train? You might have a secret admirer.

Take advantage of Greenpoint’s prime waterfront location and watch the fireworks at Skyline Drive-In.

Lastly, Greenpointers’ would like to extend our deepest condolences for the passing of local butcher Mario Zollo.

In and around North Brooklyn

Controversy with petition signatures collected by the campaign of a State Senate District 59 candidate.

Huge fire at a mixed-use building on Union Street this morning