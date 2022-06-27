Another election cycle is upon us! This year, a recent New York State Supreme Court decision split the primary elections in two. Early voting for the first primary began this weekend, where voters cast ballots for the State Assembly, governor, and other statewide offices. The official election is tomorrow, June 28.

The second primary election will take place on August 23. That race consists of State Senate and congressional elections.

The general election is on November 8.

We spoke with both candidates running for State Assembly in the Democratic primary. Read our interview with incumbent assembly member Emily Gallagher here, and our interview with her challenger, Paddy O’Sullivan.

Watch them directly address Greenpointers‘ readers here and here.

Answers to frequently asked questions:

Why were the primary elections split in two this year?

Wait, what district is Greenpoint in?

Where do I vote?