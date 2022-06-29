Assemblymember Emily Gallagher will continue representing us in Albany.

With 80% of the votes, Gallagher handily won her reelection campaign, according to data from the New York Times. The NYT reports that about half of the votes have been counted in the race for Assembly District 50 thus far, though such a large margin of votes means that they’ve already declared her the winner.

Thanks District 50 for showing such a strong faith in me. I am really so grateful to continue on this journey representing you. pic.twitter.com/fUikHUDD4X — Emily Gallagher (@EmilyAssembly) June 29, 2022

Gallagher first won election in 2020, running on a platform of progressive, working-class values, and ousting long-serving incumbent Joe Lentol.

Paddy O’Sullivan, a firefighter and political newcomer, represented her first challenger for the position. As of this writing, O’Sullivan has not publicly made a statement on any of his social media accounts.

Last night’s victory furthered entrenched DSA support in North Brooklyn. Other DSA-endorsed assembly members like Marcela Mitaynes and Phara Souffrant Forrest won reelection in their Brooklyn districts, and Hudson Valley candidate Sarahana Shrestha beat incumbent Kevin Cahill with a very tight margin of victory. Other DSA races, such as those of Samy Nemir Olivares in Bushwick and Illapa Sairitupac in Lower Manhattan, have yet to be called, though both candidates are currently behind.

Governor Kathy Hochul won her primary election and will face off against Republican congressman Lee Zeldin in November.

Voter turnout in general was low this year. According to the New York Post, “Just 87,000 of the 3.6 million registered Democrats and Republicans cast ballots during the nine days of early voting that preceded Tuesday’s primary — an abysmal turnout rate of just 2.4 percent, the figures from the city BOE show.”