Farmer’s market season is in full swing, and North Brooklyn’s greenmarkets are selling the season’s best produce, meat, bread, flowers, and more.

Domino Park

Domino Park’s Greenmarket.

GrowNYC’s Domino Park Greenmarket is open every Sunday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. through November 20th. If you’re having trouble finding it this year, that is because Domino Park’s farmers market moved to a slightly different location. Look for it on River Street between South 1st and South 3rd Streets, just south of Tacocina and the playground.

Vendors include Francesca’s Bakery Breads from Passaic County, NJ; Liberty Farms with vegetables, chicken, eggs, and certified-animal welfare and pasture-raised lamb, pork, and beef from Columbia County, NY; Maynard Farms Orchard with fruit, vegetables, and hard cider from Ulster County, NY; R&R Produce from Orange County, NY; local favorite She Wolf Bakery; and Westmeadow Farm with cow and goat milk cheeses and cows butter from Montgomery County, NY.

McCarren Park

v

McCarren Park’s Greenmarket.

McCarren Park’s Greenmarket takes place on Saturdays inside the park near North 12th Street and Union Avenue. This is one of North Brooklyn’s largest markets and the only farmer’s market in the area that is open year-round.

From May through December, the market is open 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., and from January through April, it is open 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. But locals can attest that many vendors start packing up between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. even in the summer months.

Compost collection is available 8 a.m. – noon. Clothing donations are accepted 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The long list of vendors includes several bakeries like Bakers Bounty Bread from Union County, NJ and the popular She Wolf Bakery; a variety of vegetable stands like Bodhitree Farm Vegetables from Burlington County, NJ; dairy farms like Chaseholm Farm Organic with grass-fed cow’s milk and cheese from Dutchess County, NY; and meat vendors such as Dipaola Turkeys’ turkey and turkey products from Mercer County, NJ.

McGolrick Park

McGolrick Park’s Farmer’s Market.

McGolrick Park’s Down to Earth Farmer’s Market has been serving neighbors since 2012. It is open on Sundays from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., until December 18. It is located in the center of the McGolrick Park between Driggs and Nassau Avenues, off of Russell Street.

This market features a textile recycling stand that collects clothing and shoe donations every Sunday through August, and compost recycling every Sunday until 1 p.m.

McGolrick Park’s long list of vendors changes more frequently than other markets, but features some favorites that are hard to find elsewhere, like Mom & IcePops and Orwashers Bakery. This past weekend, about 20 vendors were present including the two aforementioned favorites plus Norman’s Best Pickles, Jersey Farm produce with a huge selection of fruits and veggies, and Guoz Garden selling freshly harvested micro greens.