Beloved bakeshop, Ovenly, recently turned ten. To celebrate, Ovenly offered a 2 for 1 sale on their delicious Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies that are “secretly vegan” and described by Ovenly as “the perfect balance of sweet and salty.”
Ovenly has shared the recipe for their Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies below. This recipe makes approximately 18 cookies.
Ovenly’s Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie
Ingredients
- 2 cups (or 250 grams) of all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon of baking powder
- 3/4 teaspoon of baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon of fine salt
- 1 1/4 cups of dark chocolate chips (Ovenly uses chocolate with 60% cocoa content or higher—double-check the ingredients if you want to make sure they’re vegan)
- 1/2 cup (or 100 grams) of sugar
- 1/2 cup (or 110 grams) of packed light or dark brown sugar
- 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon of canola, grapeseed, or any other neutral oil
- 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon of water
- Coarse-grained sea salt or flaky sea salt like Maldon, for garnish
Directions
- In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Add the chocolate chips to the flour mixture and toss to coat.
- In a separate large bowl, whisk the sugars briskly with the canola oil and water until smooth and incorporated, about 2 minutes. Note: Use fresh, soft light brown sugar. If there are clumps, break them up with the back of a spoon or your hand before whisking.
- Add the flour mixture to the sugar mixture, and then stir with a wooden spoon or a rubber spatula until just combined and no flour is visible. Do not over-mix.
- Cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate the dough for at least 12 hours and up to 24 hours. Do not skip this step.
- Preheat the oven to 350° F. Line two rimmed sheet pans with parchment paper. Remove dough from the refrigerator and use an ice cream scoop or a spoon to portion dough into 2-inch mounds. We recommend freezing the balls of dough for 10 minutes before baking as the cookies will retain their shape better while baking.
- Sprinkle the balls of dough with coarse-grained sea salt (if freezing, remove balls of dough from the freezer first), and bake for 12 to 13 minutes, or until the edges are just golden. Do not overbake.
- Let cool completely before serving.