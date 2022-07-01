Beloved bakeshop, Ovenly, recently turned ten. To celebrate, Ovenly offered a 2 for 1 sale on their delicious Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies that are “secretly vegan” and described by Ovenly as “the perfect balance of sweet and salty.”

Ovenly has shared the recipe for their Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies below. This recipe makes approximately 18 cookies. To see last week’s Community Cookbook recipe, click here.

Ovenly’s Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie

Ingredients

2 cups (or 250 grams) of all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon of baking powder

3/4 teaspoon of baking soda

1/2 teaspoon of fine salt

1 1/4 cups of dark chocolate chips (Ovenly uses chocolate with 60% cocoa content or higher—double-check the ingredients if you want to make sure they’re vegan)

1/2 cup (or 100 grams) of sugar

1/2 cup (or 110 grams) of packed light or dark brown sugar

1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon of canola, grapeseed, or any other neutral oil

1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon of water

Coarse-grained sea salt or flaky sea salt like Maldon, for garnish

Directions

