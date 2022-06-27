The long-awaited McCarren Parkhouse (855 Lorimer St.) is now open! The newly-revitalized establishment, located directly across from McCarren Park’s north entrance, offers park-goers and locals four food and drink options, plus newly-restored bathroom facilities.

The four refreshment options include Club Club, Park Bar, Oddfellows and Blank Street.

Club Club offers sandwiches and sides from New York restaurant veterans Matthew Calender and Alexandia Atencio. The menu is currently small, but includes enticing options like a mortadella sandwich with provolone, iceberg lettuce, red onions, pepperoncini, and mayo, and a chicken salad club with bacon, lettuce, and tomato, plus a veggie option with cauliflower and a cheeseburger.

The ordering area at Club Club.

Park Bar, run by former Roberta’s Beverage Director, Nicol Leddington, serves wine and beer from New York breweries and wineries, plus frozen cocktails and other drinks.

Oddfellows is a Brooklyn-based ice cream company with over 500 “wacky and weird” flavors alongside classics from co-owner and founder Sam Mason, with a variety of sizes including a kids-sized cone.

The fourth vendor, Blank Street is a small-format coffee chain. The small coffeeshop serves coffee beverages, seasonal drinks, and pastries at an affordable price point.

Park Bar as seen from OddFellows, with some indoor seating.

This past week, McCarren Parkhouse started with a soft opening and gradually got everything ready, with Blank Street being the last to open on Wednesday. Co-owner Belvy Klein excitedly told Greenpointers: “We are now fully operational!” Klein also said that the menus at the four vendors will expand in the future and change seasonally.

McCarren Parkhouse will also offer seasonal and holiday activities, including things like yoga and pilates, softball, soccer, and other park-friendly programming.

The back entrance of Parkhouse, with bathrooms to the left.

The building that houses McCarren Parkhouse was restored by Brooklyn-based KTISMAStudios. The bar at Park Bar was designed by Greenpoint’s own Tri-lox. The restoration also includes the highly-anticipated and appreciated bathroom facilities.

Klein, a musician by trade, and his partner, attorney Aaron Broudo, also run Brooklyn Bazaar, Rockaway Beach Bazaar, and Riis Bathhouse, which is opening in 2023.

Blank Street is open everyday starting at 7 a.m. OddFellows is also open 7 days a week, opening at 11 a.m. Club Club and Park Bar are operational Tuesday through Sunday and Holiday Mondays, starting at 11 a.m.