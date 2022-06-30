This Fourth of July, stay local and catch the Fireworks Skyline Drive for their annual all-day Independence Day party!

Start at the Greenpoint Terminal Market where there is a fun Kids Zone, vendors, roller rink and more. Then check out @goldfishlive and @deeprootrecords + bar and food options to add to the unbeatable skyline and waterfront views!

Afterwards, there will be a screening of a brand new movie.

Get your tickets online at skylinedriveinnyc.com for the fireworks & movie, and 4thonthewater.com for the epic 21+ party. VIP and Supreme VIP seating options available!