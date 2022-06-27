Pool lovers rejoice! — the McCarren Park pool will re-open for the summer season tomorrow, June 28. All other city-run pools are opening at this time as well.

For those of you, like me, who are wondering why the pool is opening so late in the year, it’s because the pool opening schedule is tied to the last day of school.

Unfortunately, if you were looking to do more than just wade in the water and doggy paddle, you appear to be out of luck. “Due to the current national lifeguard shortage, all swim programs, including lap swim, senior swim, and Learn to Swim, have been cancelled for summer 2022,” says a statement from the City’s 311 page, “Pools will remain open this summer for general swim.”

The McCarren Park pool will be open from 11 a.m – 7 p.m., with a break for cleaning from 3-4. Be sure to bring a lock so you can safely store your belongings in the locker room