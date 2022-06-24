Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

It’s my job as an editor and writer to put things into words. And I’ll be honest — today I don’t have the words.

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is catastrophic, and it jeopardizes the health and safety of millions of people. At the time of this writing, I don’t know what events might be happening in North Brooklyn, but there will be protests taking place tonight at Washington Square Park and Union Square. Please take care of yourself and those around you, today and always.

Greenpoint is an incredible community, filled with interesting, thoughtful people doing great work to make our neighborhood and city at large a better place to be. Find some joy in your day with our story about Club Lambda, a new LGBTQ+ club and safe space in East Williamsburg. Or how about our profile on Sujit Kumar, a beloved local business owner who runs P&P Shipping. We took you inside Mary Younkin’s studio, whose colorful artwork might inspire a few seconds of peace today. Gather with other locals tomorrow at the Java Street Community Garden’s party to celebrate their new little free library. A small (but mighty) win for the week? The Starbucks Reserve in Williamsburg has officially unionized.

Find more ways to give back with our updated list of local places to donate clothing and homewares.

Now more than ever is the time to get involved with politics. If you haven’t already, please go out and vote early. Find out more about the people running to represent you in Albany next year.

If you’re like me and need a drink right now, you’ll be happy to learn more about our local winery and distillery. Check out non-alcoholic options here.

Did you get a free COVID test from Altru Chemists in late 2020/early 2021? Make sure that you weren’t charged by third-party provider Medbar.

Garden Carver opened up, we have a new vet and record store in town, and Greenpoint Florist moved. Here’s a recipe for crab cakes.

Let’s try to find strength and solidarity within our own community. Let’s show up for each other.

See you on the streets.

In and around North Brooklyn

Some rat-infested local apartments made it onto the most recent episode of Last Week Tonight.

Read the New Yorker’s profile of local legend and author Margaret Wise Brown.