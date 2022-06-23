The candidates for State Senate District 59 — Mike Corbett, Elizabeth Crowley, Kristen Gonzalez, Nomiki Konst, and Françoise Olivas — gathered on Wednesday night for an in-person debate and forum hosted by Old Astoria Neighborhood Association (OANA).

Candidates discussed issues such as transportation and Good Cause eviction. Watch below to get to know the candidates in advance of the August 23 primary election.

And if you haven’t already done so, early voting for the first primary election is already underway. Go out and make your voice heard!