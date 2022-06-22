Since opening just last month, Club Lambda has been delivering on its philosophy of letting it down or turning it up while serving as a safe space for queer people of color in its location at 1031 Grand St.

And in honor of Pride, the Black-owned LGBTQ+ nightclub is hosting a weeklong celebration including events with For the Gworls — a Black, trans-led collective that curates parties to fundraise money for Black transgender people — a day party, karaoke, and more through June 26.

Owners Charles Hughes and Richard Solomon, a Black gay couple, first launched Lambda Vodka, followed by Lambda Lounge in Harlem before setting their sights on Brooklyn. Club Lambda also boasts hookah, nearby food trucks, and a garden, all of which contribute to their goal of creating a safe haven for their community, by their community.

Visit Club Lambda/Lambda Lounge’s website for more information and to make reservations.