New York Distilling Company (79 Richardson St.), Williamsburg’s very own craft spirit distillery, is expanding the company’s offerings. In addition to handcrafted gin and whiskey, the New York Distilling Company has started producing vodka.

The new spirit has been named Shack Vodka. For now, the vodka is being produced to serve at The Shanty, New York Distilling Company’s bar next door. “Shack Vodka is currently available at The Shanty as our house vodka, being our go-to for all classic vodka drinks,” said Marissa Mazzotta, the Bar Director at The Shanty.

New York Distilling Company has wanted to branch out to other spirits for some time. “It’s an idea that’s been thrown around for a while because we have all the ingredients and capability to make vodka,” added Morgan Whitridge, New York Distilling Company’s Head of Digital. “By making vodka, we can almost entirely outfit a bar with base spirits outside of the ever popular tequila which has to be made in Mexico,” explained Whitridge.

The bartenders at The Shanty testing out a recipe for a new vodka cocktail. Photo: The Shanty

Mazzotta told Greenpointers that Shack Vodka made its debut on The Shanty’s menu this past week in the bar’s Cosmonaut cocktail, which is a play on the Cosmo. “In the coming weeks we will also be adding a summer fun drinks insert that will also feature a few more classic vodka drinks,” said Mazzotta, who noted items like Espresso Martinis and Dirty Shirleys. She also mentioned that locals can look forward to summer favorites like frozen cocktails and boozy popsicles.

If you’re interested in more than these mouth-watering cocktails, New York Distilling Company is offering tours on Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Note that you must book in advance online here.

The Shanty is open for to-go orders and sit-down cocktail service on a first come, first serve basis Wednesday through Saturday 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. To-go orders must be placed online two hours ahead of pick-up time.