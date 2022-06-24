This past spring, Greenpoint Florist relocated from its nearly 40-year location at 703 Manhattan Ave to 729B Manhattan Ave, a move that included the beautification of the famed Greenpoint clock on the sidewalk outside.

Owner Nick Gianos, who took over the business 27 years ago, felt like the shop needed an update. So when the opportunity arose for a new space, he freshened up the look and utilized the long narrow layout to build out a larger flower studio in the back with a separate entrance for deliveries. Gianos also decided to trade Greenpoint Florist’s signature green and white awning for a new floral design that better aligned with neighbors Peter Pan Donut & Pastry Shop, Sir Edmond’s Barber Shop, and Greenpoint Vision Care.

This decision further exemplifies the Greenpoint Florist’s longtime community ties, which includes playing a critical role in organizing and fundraising for the Greenpoint holiday lights.

Despite what Gianos described as a tough year and a half for the shop (as is true for most, if not all, local businesses), Greenpoint Florist remains dedicated to providing exemplary service and quality floral arrangements, plants, gourmet baskets, and gifts — which he credits to the support of the neighborhood.