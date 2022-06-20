As year-end cleanups commence, one big question always looms: What to do with all this extra stuff? With the demise of the Greenpoint Ave Free Store (with a new location hopefully soon to come!), many North Brooklynites may be looking for something a little better than their stoops to pass on their once- loved treasures. Here’s where to donate your used (or new!) goods in North Brooklyn:

Updated 06/20/2022:

While the Free Stores exemplifies the generosity of mutual aid efforts in our neighborhood, some recent closures challenge the project’s status in North Brooklyn. The Newton Street location still appears to be active, however, a month ago, The Free Store Project abruptly announced the closure of a location outside of PS 18, after having just completed renovations to the structure.

Here are some more options to donate clothes in North Brooklyn. Aside from the Free Stores, the other donation options listed here should be up to date.

Wearable Collections

Wearable Collections offers year-round clothing and textile drop-off at the McCarren Park Greenmarket, Saturday 8:30 a.m – 1 p.m, in partnership with GrowNYC. They accept clothing, shoes, sneakers, accessories, hats, belts and handbags. Got some threadbare towels or grimy sheets that you’re looking to chuck? They’ll take those, too.

Green Tree Textiles Recycling

Do you live closer to McGolrick than McCarren? You’re in luck — the Down to Earth farmer’s market hosts textile recycling drop-off as well! While Green Tree Textiles Recycling doesn’t operate year-round, they’re happy to take your unwanted goods from April to November, 10 a.m to 3 p.m. Green Tree says that none of the donations enter the waste stream. They sort through what they can donate to charity partners, and poorer quality textiles “are sourced to fibers and rags manufacturers”

If you can’t make it on Saturdays, check out their 24/7 collection site at 180 W. 9th St Brooklyn, NY.

Goodwill

While not in North Brooklyn proper, if you have access to a car, the Goodwill NYNJ Outlet Store & Donation Center is a stone’s throw away in Long Island City.

NBK Free Stores

Though the Greenpoint store is currently on hiatus, there are still a handful of local Free Store locations in the neighborhood and beyond. Check out the 24/7 donation spots at 101 Maujer St (Outside PS18) and at the corner of Graham Ave. & Newton St.

St. Mary’s

St. Marys Protestant Episcopal Church offers home pickup for clothing donations. Easily schedule a pickup online.

Greencycle Swaps

Pop-up neighborhood swaps offer a space to trade and donate all the items cluttering your home and all those re-gifts you just don’t want. The post-holiday Greencycle swap will take place from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. at N. 15th St & Nassau Ave, towards the end of McCarren Park. A Spring Cleaning edition will follow on Saturday, April 2 at the same location.

North Brooklyn Community Fridge

The Greenpoint Fridge outside The Lot Radio is a perfect place to give away your still-good perishable and nonperishable items. A similar fridge is also accessible in Cooper Park.