Brooklyn Record Exchange is coming back home to Greenpoint. Although back then it was known by a different name: Co-Op 87 Records. But regardless of the name change, 87 Guernsey Street will have a record store once again.

“I miss just being in the neighborhood. As much as I love our other location, coming back to this one definitely feels good,” said co-founder Ben Steidel, who also lives in Greenpoint.

Inside the newly reopened Greenpoint location for Brooklyn Record Exchange. Photos by Rachel Cabitt. Credit: Rachel Cabitt (@rachelcabitt)

While there’s no place like home, 87 Guernsey St. is the same building that houses Mexican Summer‘s offices and the label’s Gary’s Electric studio. The independent label partnered with Brooklyn Record Exchange, along with owners Mike Hunchback and Steidel.

Co-Op 87 Records became Brooklyn Record Exchange when they moved from 87 Guernsey St. to a second larger store in Bushwick (599 Johnson Ave). Steidel said they needed a new name since they weren’t only at 87 anymore.

Inside the newly reopened Greenpoint location for Brooklyn Record Exchange with merch and records. Photos by Rachel Cabitt. Credit: Rachel Cabitt (@rachelcabitt)

Just like Brooklyn Record Exchange’s other location at Bushwick, the store will carry a selection of Mexican Summer artists, Anthology music and book offerings as well as a mix of new and used music. Records are not the only thing they offer; the store will also have exclusive Brooklyn Exchange Record products, movies and books. It’s a place for music, book and film lovers alike.

v

Steidel and Hunchback aim to have a little something for everyone at the store. They want anyone to come by, feel comfortable and be able to leave with something at Brooklyn Record Exchange.

Inside the newly reopened Greenpoint space for Brooklyn Record Exchange. Photos by Rachel Cabitt. Credit: Rachel Cabitt (@rachelcabitt)

The goal was to always open two locations for Brooklyn Record Exchange so Steidel is not sure if more is in the cards but “never say never.” Steidel mentions how reopening especially with the pandemic has made this quite the process (a process they are still working on) and their main focus right now is getting in rhythm with their two stores.

Steidel is in good spirits and thinks the reopening will be a lively one with people coming to stop by, from folks interested in a new record store to the people who missed the old location. Steidel thinks that Brooklyn Record Exchange and records resonate with people for a plethora of reasons, but he also thinks it’s a fun hobby, and it doesn’t have to be too expensive with a vast majority of second-hand records being relatively affordable.

Inside the newly reopened Greenpoint space for Brooklyn Record Exchange at 87 Guernsey St. Photos by Rachel Cabitt. Credit: Rachel Cabitt (@rachelcabitt)

“I think In general people are drawn to records and record stores as a departure from the sort of endlessly diluted digital music and culture. They offer a more tangible personal connection where you’re making conscious decisions about the music you’re drawn to and are more inclined to actively self-curate,” said Steidel.

Brooklyn Record Exchange opens today from 12 – 8 pm, come say hello or welcome back. They will have local DJs Lauren Murada, Alyssa Stowers and Timo Le come spin some tunes. Steidel said there might be some drinks later on. After the launch party, regular hours for the Greenpoint location are Wednesday – Sunday from 12pm – 8pm.