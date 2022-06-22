The Java Street Community Garden (59 Java St.) is having a big week! Right outside the garden’s gates, the new Little Free Library debuted its freshly-painted box this past weekend.

Kristyn Bryan, a garden member and the main point of contact for the Little Free Library, told Greenpointers that the Greenpoint Library’s children’s librarian, Elena Rivera, spearheaded the project. Rivera worked with a group of children to design and paint the box. “The design is a complete surprise to me. It’s something that they’ve been working on as as group,” said Bryan.

The new Little Free Library outside the Java Street Community Garden.

Bryan explained that she picked up the new box from the library last week and put it up this past Saturday, June 18. The Little Free Library’s bright blue box is mounted right outside the garden’s gates. It’s smaller than the plastic bins that used to hold books outside the garden, but it’s much more attractive.

The kids did a great job with the design which includes colorful flowers, butterflies, and even a dinosaur that is reading a book that says “how to not destroy everything.” The words “Greenpoint” and “Brooklyn” also grace each side of the box.

The freshly-painted box for the Little Free Library outside the Java Street Community Garden.

To celebrate the beautiful new box, the Java Street Community Garden members are hosting a “Spring into Summer” party to “officially welcome the new box to the neighborhood,” according to Bryan.

The party will take place in the garden on Saturday, June 25, from 2 – 5 p.m. Festivities will include a photo booth, prizes, food and drinks, and live music. The head of the events committee, Gabriel Park, told Greenpointers that the band, The Elgin Marbles, is going on at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Java Street Garden’s new Little Free Library.

The Java Street Community Garden is open to the public April through November. Weather permitting, the general hours are Monday through Friday 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. The Little Free Library is always open.

