Good afternoon, Greenpointers!

Another year, another election cycle. Greenpointers is your best source on local politics. We spoke to Assemblymember Emily Gallagher about her reelection campaign, debuted Dana Rachlin’s announcement about her new role as female District Leader, and introduced you to a new crop of candidates running to represent North Brooklyn in the State Senate.

After much ado, Park Deli is finally back and better than ever! And we just got word that McCarren Parkhouse will host a soft opening this weekend, after being in the works for years. Speaking of anticipated openings, check out this recipe from MáLà Project, meant to tide you over until the small chain opens its Greenpoint location in a few months. If you’re able to get a reservation, we highly recommend the newly opened Laser Wolf.

Find out more about how a hawk was rescued from the mean streets of Williamsburg. Better Body Bootcamp is your newest workout obsession. The Wythe Hotel celebrates 10 years in Williamsburg. And after 10 years in Greenpoint, Light Industry is venturing to East Williamsburg.

Astronomy on Tap is back at Pete’s Candy Store. Unwind with some cornhole at the new bar Room N Boards. Find something for dad with our last-minute Father’s Day gift guide.

We also got the scoop on a major fire that happened on Van Dam Street.

Last but certainly not least, a very happy 100th birthday to longtime resident Edith Schkrutz! Her advice to the next generation of Greenpointers? “Try and be kind to everybody. Say hello whether you know them or not, see if you can do anything to help them. Help them whatever way you can.”

Surely that’s a lesson we can all embrace this weekend and beyond.

In and around North Brooklyn:

A new LGBTQ club and space has opened in East Williamsburg.

Early voting starts tomorrow! Reward yourself with a free scoop from The Screen Door, courtesy of Emily Gallagher’s office

The library is offering a Narcan and overdose response training on June 23