MáLà Project (603 Manhattan Ave.), will open the small chain’s first Brooklyn location in Greenpoint in late summer or early fall. The Chinese concept focuses on dry pot, or dishes served without broth.

To hold you over until MáLà Project opens in the neighborhood, the restaurant shared its recipe for Sweet Lotus Root. See this side dish recipe below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

MáLà Project’s Sweet Lotus Root

Ingredients:

1 large lotus root

¼ cup red beans

¼ cup rock sugar

½ cup sticky rice

1 teaspoon of an Osmanthus flower

1 teaspoon of honey

Directions: