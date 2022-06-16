Room N Boards is bringing cornhole to Brooklyn. Located at 132 Havemeyer Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn’s first cornhole bar opened on April 14.

Here you can play cornhole and drink an assortment of beer, wine, hard seltzer, cider and tea. If you feel inclined for some food, the spot has some tasty snacks such as “Ready-to-Eat Pancakes” (fitting as “pancake” is a cornhole technique) and small “Fluffertella” sandwiches (Marshmallow Fluff + Nutella on a Martin’s Slider Roll). But on their website, RNB offers suggestions for restaurants, if you and your friends need some grub for an event.

Whether you come for an hourly event with friends, a private event or come to open play, cornhole will be an option. If RNB leaves you enamored with the game, you can also take it home with you, with their own cornhole-created game called Five Holes.

While the place is about cornhole, they don’t only live, breathe, and sleep cornhole. They host sports-watching parties and for private events, events can be anything from a baby shower to a company meeting.

Room N Boards hosts weekly tournaments for all skill levels and coming soon are tournaments for the competitive folks. The cornhole bar is a place for cornhole enthusiasts or people wondering what cornhole is, so come through and experience something new or something familiar.

