At 6:43 pm, on the evening of June 15, a fire raged through on Van Dam Street in Greenpoint. The fire happened on the second floor of a commercial building at 69 Van Dam Street.
The smoke can be seen in a video sent by @lewdminx to Greenpointers. The visible gray smoke engulfs the area from below.
This two-alarm fire injured eight people. Three civilians were treated on the scene and five FDNY firefighters were sent to nearby hospitals in the area. The fire was under control by 7:23 pm.
In an email, the FDNY told Greenpointers, that the cause of the fire is under investigation by Fire Marshals.
Unfortunately, this is not the first fire that has hit Van Dam Street. In 2019 another big fire hit 67 Van Dam Street, injuring two firefighters.