At 6:43 pm, on the evening of June 15, a fire raged through on Van Dam Street in Greenpoint. The fire happened on the second floor of a commercial building at 69 Van Dam Street.

Brooklyn 2-Alarm Box 0098, 69 VAN DAM ST, FACTORY — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) June 15, 2022 A Tweet from FDNYAlerts about the Van Dam fire on June 15, 2022.

The smoke can be seen in a video sent by @lewdminx to Greenpointers. The visible gray smoke engulfs the area from below.

This two-alarm fire injured eight people. Three civilians were treated on the scene and five FDNY firefighters were sent to nearby hospitals in the area. The fire was under control by 7:23 pm.

In an email, the FDNY told Greenpointers, that the cause of the fire is under investigation by Fire Marshals.

Screen shot of a video taken be @lewdminx of the Van Dam Fire. Credit: @lewdminx

Unfortunately, this is not the first fire that has hit Van Dam Street. In 2019 another big fire hit 67 Van Dam Street, injuring two firefighters.

