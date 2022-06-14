The scaffolding around @mccarrenparkhouse came down a few days ago, revealing a brick building with a glass-enclosed structure and outdoor seating. According to their website, they will be serving coffee, sandwiches, ice cream, and drinks.

We have yet to confirm an official opening date but it looks like this part of the park, which is popular among picnickers and sunbathers, will have a new addition this summer.

We first reported on the parkhouse in January 2020 (LOL, a simpler time!) and it was originally set to open in spring 2021. Obviously, the pandemic complicated construction plans, but summer 2022 should be the summer of the McCarren Parkhouse!