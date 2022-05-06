Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Well, the neighborhood will certainly look a little different in the months ahead. McGolrick Park will undergo long-awaited renovations and sadly, Brooklyn Expo Center, home to many beloved events, has now closed. A professional ninja gym will open in the space soon. Sounds, um, really cool.

Unfortunately, another popular community gathering space, Park Church Co-op will also close soon, its future uncertain (though likely to turn into condos, ugh).

Is all this news getting you down? We’ve got the cure — pancakes. Make yourself some delicious lemon ricotta pancakes (my dad’s recipe, so I can vouch for them being The Best).

In more food-related stories, Lobster Joint just released their new summer menu, and For All Things Good in Williamsburg is set to become a welcome addition to our neighborhood. We also rounded up some great Mexican spots in North Brooklyn.

What a weird time for local politics! Catch up on some campaign updates you might have missed.

Are you a big Kentucky Derby fan? Or at least itching to rock a big hat? Pete’s Candy Store’s annual Derby party on Saturday is sure to be a good time. Mother’s Day is this Sunday, but you already knew that, right? Here’s our guide to making it special and keeping it local.

Franklin Street will see a new gallery space opening at the end of May. We profiled local artist Paul Vogeler to get the scoop.

That’s all from me today. If you need me this weekend, I’ll be rewatching this video and attempting to recreate the energy from this tweet.

In and around North Brooklyn:

An inside look at a Marc Jacobs sponsored rave at Greenpoint’s own Good Room

There are some affordable housing units left at One Bell Slip.

Help clean up Transmitter Park at the 11th Annual Riverkeeper Sweep this weekend.