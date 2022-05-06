Lobster Joint (1073 Manhattan Ave.) has brought a taste of New England to Greenpoint for the past eleven years. Co-owner Steven Costello is proud to be a COVID surviving business and is celebrating Lobster Joint’s success with a new spring and summer menu that includes a larger selection of seafood favorites.

The menu still includes the restaurant’s most popular item, the lobster roll, designed in five different ways. Try the classic Connecticut roll with melted butter or the BLT roll with, you guessed it, bacon, lettuce and tomato.

The small plates section of the menu includes favorites like shrimp cocktail and crab cakes, plus a new menu item: grilled octopus. Larger plates include lobster mac and cheese, fish and chips, and shrimp scampi pasta.

The sandwich section includes several options with salmon, mahi, shrimp, lobster, and more. But don’t sleep on the cheeseburger. It’s simple, with lettuce, tomato, and onion, and is one of Greenpoint’s best. Lobster Joint also has a kids menu with generous helpings of chicken fingers, fish sticks, mac and cheese, or pasta.

Lobster Joint has also debuted a new brunch menu, available only during the spring and summer months. The menu includes lobster huevos rancheros, crab cake eggs Benedict, and lobster eggs Benedict. Do not forget to pair your brunch with Lobster Joint’s popular Bloody Marys. The delicious cocktail comes with the usual suspects like celery, lemon, lime, olives, and a pickle, plus a huge lobster claw.

Additionally, Lobster Joint still serves up some of Greenpoint’s best lunch specials and happy hours. The lunch specials, served Monday through Friday from noon to 4pm, are great deals. Grab a half of a lobster grilled cheese and soup for $18, or a soup and choice of two lobster or crab sliders for $16, or a choice of two lobster or crab sliders and a side for $14. Happy hour features $2 off draft beer and house cocktails Monday through Friday 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

All of these unbeatable deals are best enjoyed in Lobster Joint’s back garden with plenty of outside seating. The outdoor area is designed to pay homage to the seafood shacks of New England, complete with decorative touches like a surf board, a shark, and a small boat.

Perhaps one of Lobster Joint’s best features is the incredibly friendly staff. Everyone goes out of their way to make customers feel welcome. Even though the restaurant’s model is to order at the register, reminiscent of aforementioned seafood shacks, the warm hospitality truly comes across throughout the whole experience.

Lobster Joint’s Greenpoint location is open everyday from noon to 10pm.