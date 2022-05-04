Mother’s Day is this weekend, and it’s time to shower mom with love. Greenpointers has compiled a list of North Brooklyn’s best Mother’s Day gifts, with everything from memorable ways to spend the day to where to buy beautiful bouquets of flowers.

Experiences

If circumstances allow, most mothers wish to spend time with their children for Mother’s Day. Experiences from spa days to high tea make for lifelong memories.

Pottery Session at Clay Space

Pottery making at Clay Space. Photo: Julia Moak.

Clay Space (275 Calyer St.) is hosting a “Mother’s Day Handbuilding Workshop” with planters, plates, and prosecco. Get your hands dirty with mom…in a very fun way. The 2-hour workshop allows participants to make planters, plates, bowls, or tiles out of clay. Make memories and something tangible she’ll keep forever this Mother’s Day from 10 a.m – 12 p.m or 2 – 4 p.m. at Clay Space.

Spa Day at Bathhouse

A massage room at Bathhouse. Photo: Adrian Gaut.

Treat mom to a spa day at one of Williamsburg’s most luxurious spas, Bathhouse (103 North 10th St.). Book a massage, facial, or body scrub in the beautifully converted old factory. A day pass allows access to the relaxing saunas and pools. Plus, there is a restaurant on site to enjoy more time together.

Cooking Session from Oh My Nosh

Lottie Gurvis’s Zucchini Soup. Photo: Lottie Gurvis.

Turn the tables this Mother’s Day and let someone else do the cooking for mom. Book a cooking session with Greenpoint resident Lottie Gurvis, who started her own meal prep service called Oh My Nosh. Gurvis started Oh My Nosh as a way to help Greenpoint families relieve some of the stress associated with dinnertime. Mom will definitely appreciate Gurvis’s delicious food, and the time spent with loved ones instead over the stove.

High Tea at the Williamsburg Hotel

The Williamsburg’s Hotel’s High Tea.

The Williamsburg Hotel (96 Wythe Ave.) serves High Tea Saturdays and Sundays noon to 5 p.m., providing a civilized, yet fun, way to spend time with mom. The Williamsburg Hotel’s High Tea menu includes Greenpoint’s favorite tea brand, Bellocq, and a variety of decadent pastries and sandwiches in a colorful and cool atmosphere.

Rooftop Drinks at Bar Blondeau

The outdoor area at Bar Blondeau. Photo: Julia Moak

Treat mom to a glamorous evening at Bar Blondeau (80 Wythe Ave). This rooftop lounge on the sixth floor of the Wythe Hotel will make mom feel like a queen on Mother’s Day. The menu includes a well-rounded selection of smaller plates like oysters and tuna tartare and some larger dishes like scallops and branzino if you’re staying for dinner to enjoy the unparalleled sunset views over the Manhattan skyline.

Gifts

If mom doesn’t live here or is unable to participate in a memorable experiences, a thoughtful gift is always a great way to show her how much you care.

Maman Merchandise

Mugs, hats, cookbooks, and necklaces at Maman.

Local coffeeshop and bakery Maman (80 Kent St.) sells a variety of gifts displaying the word “maman,” which means mother in French. The necklace and mug are particularly pretty items that mom will adore.

Bags from Bembien

A handmade clutch from Bembien.

Bembien (35 Noble St.) is a woman and mother-owned local brand that sells handbags crafted by artisan weavers in a small village in Bali. The beautifully made totes and clutches are the perfect way for mom to transition from a boring black winter bag to a fun summer accessory.

Tea from Bellocq

A room at the Bellocq Atelier.

If mom can’t make it to High Tea, bring Bellocq (104 West St.) to her. The local brand concocts extraordinary tea blends from all over the world. The deliciously curated boutique also sells handcrafted goods and gifts that mom will love.

Jewelry from Catbird

The interior of Catbird’s new flagship. Photo: Catbird.

Local jewelry brand Catbird (108 N. 7th St.) recently moved the company’s Williamsburg flagship to a larger, gorgeous emporium that carries the full range of Catbird’s signature house jewelry collection, all made locally in a studio in Brooklyn Navy Yard. Catbird’s Dollhouse Locket would be a perfect gift for any mom.

Paper Goods from Yoseka

The exterior of Yoseka Stationary in Greenpoint.

Mom will love the beautiful paper goods at Yoseka Stationary (63 West St.). This cute shop has an incredible collection of high-quality notebooks, pens, planners, stationary, and even stickers from all over the world.

Flowers

One of the most popular Mother’s Day gifts is a bouquet of flowers, and Greenpoint has a significant selection of noteworthy florists.

A gorgeous floral display at MC Nino Designs.

MC Nino Designs

Maria of MC Nino Designs (76 West St.) recently redesigned the store’s gorgeous interior to include a larger retail space in the front. The eye catching center table contains floral displays artfully arranged every day by Maria herself.

Field Trip

Field Trip (173 Green St.) is an adorable florist and gift shop in north Greenpoint selling bouquets and arrangements that are sure to make mom smile.

Greenpoint Floral Co.

Greenpoint Floral Co. (729b Manhattan Ave.) recently relocated to a smaller, but equally pretty, storefront.

Paradise Florist

Paradise Florist (104 Norman Ave.) is a traditional florist in Greenpoint with a loyal following due to the shop’s consistently friendly customer service.

Irys Florist

Irys Florist (180 Nassau Ave.) says it has “flowers for al occasions” with a great selection of arrangements that mom will love.