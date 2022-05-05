McGolrick Park will undergo long-awaited renovations starting this month, with a projected deadline of May 2023.

Details about the project are limited, though the Parks website states that: “This project will reconstruct the asphalt paths, benches and damaged sidewalks at McGolrick Park.”

While some residents were concerned that the park would be closed off for the entire year, this does not appear to be the case. Assemblymember Emily Gallagher responded to a constituent on Twitter.

“Not closing the whole park! Path reconstruction will happen in phases I believe but will get more detail.”

It will be interesting to see how the project will impact an area already subject to social media grumblings about the lack of parking and other inconveniences due to filming.

Greenpointers reached out to the Parks department for comment and will update this story when we hear back.