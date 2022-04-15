Greenpoint resident Lottie Gurvis started her own meal prep service called Oh My Nosh, helping Greenpoint families relieve some of the stress associated with dinnertime.

Gurvis previously worked childcare and nanny jobs over the past ten years and noticed how taxing dinnertime could be for busy New York families, so she dreamed up Oh My Nosh to help.

Growing up in a Jewish household, Gurvis explained that cooking was how love was shown. “It’s always been a rewarding feeling to feed people…And to be doing it as my job feels incredible,” said Gurvis.

This week, Gurvis shares her recipe for Zucchini Dill Soup, which was derived from a dish made by a South African family friend. Gurvis calls it a “perfect addition to a springtime lunch.”

Zucchini Dill Soup

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of butter

1 sliced onion

3 cups of sliced zucchini

4 cups of chicken or veggie stock

1 teaspoon of red wine vinegar

1 bunch of dill (save some for garnishing)

3 tablespoons of flour

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions