Clay Space Ceramic Center and Tula House Plants & Design, two Greenpoint businesses that toggle McGuinness Blvd., are pairing up for Mother’s Day. The obvious plant in pot marriage provides a wonderful Mother’s Day or any day gift.

First, from April 29 – May 8, a curated and collaborative show of two dozen Clay Space members’ pots with Tula plants will be on display and for sale at Tula House (@tulahouse), while a Pop Up of more pots, mugs, jewelry, and scarves will be sold at Clay Space (@clayspace_bk).

They’ll kick off the opening on April 30 at 11 a.m. with coffee and treats from Paloma Coffee and Bakery.

Clay Space also has some alternative ways to celebrate, by giving the gift of clay to mom or to spend time creating with her. On Friday night, May 6 from 7 – 9 p.m, get on the potter’s wheel and learn how to spin, center, and throw a pot. A fun way to get your clay on.

On Mother’s Day, we’ll be making planters and plates using slab construction, stamps, stencils, and pigments. This 2-hour hands-on workshop is a great way to spend time with your children or on your own. Come before lunch or after breakfast, on Mother’s Day from 10 a.m – 12 p.m or 2 – 4 p.m.

Both hands-on events will yield unique and special gifts! Find out more in bio @clayspace_bk and stay tuned for summer classes.