Everyone’s in need of a little extra relaxation amidst the pandemic, and Bathhouse (103 North 10th St.) is here to provide some de-stressing. Williamsburg’s luxe spa-style bathhouse has been operating with COVID-safe operations since the summer, allowing visitors to soak, while social distancing, and serving healthy outdoor meals at the recently reimagined Bathhouse Kitchen. Starting Tuesday, September 30th, the restaurant will also welcome diners back inside, at the city-mandated 25% capacity.

Bathhouse Kitchen is run by Executive Chef Anthony Sousa (a veteran of Eleven Madison Park and Greenpoint’s own Chez Ma Tante). The hyper-seasonal menu is completely free of grains and refined sugars, but you won’t miss them with Sousa’s elevated style of spa food.

The fall dinner menu includes charred delicata squash with ricotta and pumpkin seeds, fennel sausage with fairytale eggplant and tomatoes, and an excellently crisp chicken thigh flavored with mustard and dill. A new $55 Chef’s Tasting Menu (required for parties of six or more) highlights the best of the day’s menu items, and takes away any need for decisiveness. Brunch is also served on weekends, with satisfying low-carb options like soft scrambled eggs with Sungold tomatoes and shredded Grana Padano, and chia seed pudding with coconut, peach and walnuts.

Bathhouse’s cocktails also adhere to their sugar-free standards, using natural flavors like herbal liqueur, chili and aloe to add flavor to the $14 drinks. Cocktails are available to-go as well, along with dried mango or mixed nuts to munch on. Wine drinkers can also select glasses or bottles from the excellently curated natural wine list, because, of course, wine also counts as health food here.

The soaking pools inside Bathhouse

Bathhouse Kitchen reservations are separate from Bathhouse reservations, and can be made via Resy. Walk-ins are also welcome, space permitting. Admission to Bathhouse’s thermal pools, sauna and other amenities costs $50 for a day pass on weekdays, and $65 on weekends, with several additional treatments, like scrubs and massages, available as add-ons.