’Tis the week for big companies to promote big sales. Instead, shop small this season. Greenpoint has no shortage of local stores to support on Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday and all season long.

Some sales are limited to select days, however, most span the entire weekend. One has already started!

So, get your shopping list ready! Here is a list of Greenpoint’s best Black Friday sales.

Bembien

Bembien’s studio on Noble Street.

Bembien (35 Noble St.) is an accessories brand that sells handbags crafted by artisan weavers in a small village in Bali, plus silk scarves and earrings. These gorgeous goods are sold online and out of a small studio near the Skyline Drive-in.

v

Bembien is the perfect feel-good holiday season purchase as 10% of all proceeds go back to artisans and their communities.

Bembien is having a Black Friday Sale starting at 9 a.m. Friday 11/26 through Monday 11/29 at midnight, offering 25% off everything with the code TUDOBEM.

Parachute

Racks of kids clothes and shoes at Parachute.

Parachute (151 Norman Ave.) is another feel-good brand in Greenpoint focused on sustainability, selling gently used and vintage clothing for children. Parachute also acts as a donation drop-off site. Stained or damaged items that are not purchased for resale in-store are donated to Yadestiny Treasure Chest, Wearable Collections and Little Essentials.

Parachute’s Black Friday Sale starts Friday 11/26 and ends Monday 11/29. The sale includes 20% off everything in the store and online, plus 20% off gift cards.

DNA Footwear

The exterior of DNA Footwear on Manhattan Ave.

DNA Footwear (888 Manhattan Ave.) is a Brooklyn-based shoe store carrying men’s, women’s, and children’s styles.

DNA is kicking off their Black Friday Sale early on Monday 11/22. The sale runs through Monday 11/29 and includes 25% off regular priced items in-store and online with code FRI25. The brand Blundstone is excluded from this original sale, but will be 15% off 11/25 – 11/29 in-store and online with code BLU15.

Hey Kids Comics!

Hey Kids Comics! (157 Huron St.) is a cool comic shop that started as a father and son bookselling operation on the streets of Greenpoint. The store sells a tightly-curated selection of titles from genres including humor, adventure, fantasy, true stories, spooky stuff, historical fiction, and superheroes, plus a section of how-to books for young writers and artists alongside art supplies.

Hey Kids Comics! is offering a Secret Sale of 10% off everything, including items already on sale, for Greenpointers readers who mention this article. The sale will run Friday 11/26 – Sunday 11/28.

Greenery Unlimited

The large collection of pots and planters at Greenery Unlimited.

Greenery Unlimited (91 West St.) is a local plant store focused on blending the science of horticulture with the art of design. They sell a large selection of small and large plants, including rare ones, plus plant accessories like pots and soil.

Greenery Unlimited is offering 20% off all hard goods (think, pots, but not plants) in store and 30% off all hard goods online Friday 11/26 – Sunday 11/28.

Tend

Tend’s beautiful backyard filled with plants.

Tend (252 Franklin St.) is another garden store in Greenpoint brimming with apartment-ready houseplants, succulents, clay pots, and handmade planters, plus a backyard filled with seasonal greenery.

Tend is offering 20% off all plants Friday 11/26 – Sunday 11/28. Customers can visit Tend’s brick and mortar store or order ahead for pick-up with the online code THANKYOU21. Tend is also running a Free Shipping promotion all season online with code SHIPHOLIDAY21, however this offer excludes all plants and select other items.

Line and Label

Line and Label’s boutique.

Line and Label (580 Manhattan Ave. ) is a small clothing and accessories store that showcases emerging independent designers alongside in house collections. Many of the items they sell are handmade in the Greenpoint shop. Line and Label’s mission is to offer high quality, locally made, unique products that celebrate the creative spirit of Brooklyn.

Line and Label is offering 20% off everything online and in store Friday 11/26 – Monday 11/29.

Alter

Mannequins in the window at Alter.

Alter (140 Franklin St.) is a fashion boutique in Greenpoint selling a curated selection of clothing and accessories for men and women from independent designers from the neighborhood as well as around the world. It’s a great spot to pick up both a neutral cozy sweatshirt and a quirky pair of earrings.

For Black Friday, Alter is offering 20% off all regularly-priced clothing Friday 11/26 – Sunday 11/28.

Lockwood

The children’s section at Lockwood.

Lockwood (98 Greenpoint Ave.) is a thoughtfully-curated boutique selling everything from ornaments and wrapping paper to fun socks and incense. The store has a strong sense of Greenpoint pride and focuses on local artisans and up-and-coming brands.

Lockwood is offering 15% off on Small Business Saturday in-store and online.

Big Night

Glassware and other supplies at Big Night.

For all of your holiday party necessities, head to Big Night (154 Franklin St.), a tiny shop dedicated to dining essentials where you’ll find the best party food the city has to offer, like cheese, bread, kimchi, salami, chili oil, tahini, harissa, and olives, plus a carefully curated selection of home goods, including serving platters, bowls, plates, glassware, towels, and other similar supplies.

Starting on Friday 11/26, customers who spend $150 or more will be gifted a limited-edition Big Night holiday tote. The promotion will continue throughout the holiday season while supplies last.