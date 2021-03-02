Brunch is usually reserved for the weekend, but there are many reasons to include this hearty more fulfilling version of breakfast to your daily routine, especially in Greenpoint. Everyone’s week can use daily pick-me-ups during these trying times, and why not start lifting your mood with an excellent morning meal?

Elevate your weekday meal plan with these Greenpoint morning favorites. After all, why should Sundays have all the fun?

Monday: French Breakfast at Maman

Maman (80 Kent St.) is the perfect way to start your week. Starting at 8 a.m. daily, this small cafe located oozes charm. The blue and white floral patterns alongside adorable bunnies make a wonderful backdrop for Maman’s Breakfast Platter. It includes eggs, however you want them, hash browns, toast, avocado and jam. The star of this entree is certainly Maman’s mixed berry jam. If this platter doesn’t tickle your tastebuds, the omelettes and quiches are delicious also. And if you’re looking for something lighter, the croissants are the best around. Indoor and outdoor seating, both sidewalk and streetside, are available.

A croissant at Maman

Tuesday: American classics at Eagle Trading Company

Eagle Trading Company (258 Franklin St.) is the perfect spot for a Tuesday. The extensive menu includes breakfast sandwiches, burritos, and bowls, as well as omelettes and oatmeal. But, the real highlight are the tater tots with sriracha ketchup. It’s a popular dish for good reason. The tots are crispy, and the spicy ketchup adds a nice kick. The coffee is also exceptional. Take a seat outside or tote your breakfast to nearby Greenpoint Landing for a morning picnic.

The tater tots at Eagle Trading Company

Wednesday: Scandinavian treats from Bakeri

Another neighborhood favorite is Bakeri (105 Freeman St.). The floral wallpaper and whimsical writing create an exceptional ambience, however right now, Bakeri is solely a takeout and delivery operation, offering no seating on the premises. The perfect weekday brunch is Bakeri’s egg and cheese biscuit with a side of greens. The buttery biscuits are perfect vehicles for highlighting the soft scrambled eggs with sharp cheddar. If you want something sweet to finish, the apple cider flower is phenomenal. Pastry case offerings change daily, so swoop by before they close at 3 p.m. to see what’s around. No seating, but several empty stoops are nearby.

The entrance of Bakeri

Thursday: Breakfast Burritos from Blue Light Speak Cheesy

The highlight of the week for many Greenpoint residents is Thursday, the day that the Blue Light Speak Cheesy (158 Green St.)has breakfast burritos. These burritos are made with the best flour tortillas that the owner imports from Mexico every week. They are thin and almost transparent, wrapped around scrambled eggs, roasted fingerling potatoes, pepper jack cheese, spinach, lime cabbage, and chipotle aioli, with the option to add avocado. The Blue Light Speak Cheesy is currently a pop-up out of Getaway on Green Street, near Manhattan Avenue, which also has amazing coffee and outdoor seating.

The breakfast burrito and coffee from Blue Light Speak Cheesy

Friday: Brooklyn Brunch from Five Leaves

You made it to Friday! Treat yourself with the ricotta pancakes from Five Leaves (18 Bedford Ave.). This cute cafe is located on the corner of Bedford and Lorimer Streets, near McCarren Park. The pancakes come with honeycomb butter, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, and maple syrup. They are a fantastic and filling Friday brunch. The sage scrambled egg sandwich is also delicious, plus Five Leaves serves up an exceptional Bloody Mary. The corner-side outdoor seating is the perfect place to end the week!