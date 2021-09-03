It was a wet and wild week to be in Greenpoint, but we made it through! Unwind with some fun weekend plans.

Following Wednesday’s night’s horrific flooding, cleanup began, subway service was (mostly) restored, and several Greenpoint neighbors lended a hand.

This week, we took a deep dive into the opening of Big Night, the new dinner party store at 154 Franklin St. We also rounded up some of the best early morning coffee shops in the area, for those early birds eager to caffeinate with the sun.

In real estate, we looked into the troubles with The Astral Building, beyond the creepy super and also reported that Lendlease is planning a huge construction project at 1 Java St., the same block as the Greenpoint Ferry stop, which has been closed since springtime…

Those who need to get some energy out can look into Good Move’s new roster of dance classes, held at their brand new studio near the Williamsburg waterfront. To unwind, look into Sounds Nice, a new type of wellness sound therapy popping up in the neighborhood this month. Bikers can look forward to a new stretch of protected bike lane opening on Wythe Ave. this fall.

Ready for a getaway? Plan a local Greenpoint staycation!

Those who celebrate the upcoming Jewish High Holidays can join in on free outdoor events from Greenpoint Shul.

Proof of vaccination is now required to enter restaurants, gyms and other indoor businesses, and yes, plenty of vaccines are still available locally, as are COVID tests.

And, of course, get inspired for weekend looks with our Summer Fashion Sundae roundup. We’ll have a new fall gallery up after Labor Day!